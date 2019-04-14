Business Ethics Magazine is collaborating with the CFA Institute on an eight-article series that recaps the Institute’s ongoing research into the application of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards to investment analysis and selection.

The CFA institute is a global think tank with more than 150,000 CFA chartherholders globally. The Chartered Financial Analyst® designation is the most respected and recognized investment management designation in the world. The author of this article, Matt Orsagh, CFA, CIPM, is one of a team of analysts studying the practical and policy implications of deploying ESG standards around the world.

Here’s a listing of the articles in the series published to date:

What ESG Integration Is and What It Isn’t – When compliance, legal and investment professionals talk about ESG (Environmental, Social Governance) standards and integrating them into their investment analysis, they tend to use a lot of different terms. These include sustainable investing, ESG investing, socially responsible investing (SRI), green investing, ethical investing, and impact investing. These terms make it difficult for those less informed about ESG, and even some who are well informed about ESG, to understand whether or not these standards have been integrated into their investment analyses and processes. Understanding what ESG integration is can be eased by pointing out what it is not. Integrating ESG Standards: Qualitative and Quantitative Approaches – Analysts and investment managers always need to understand the full story of the companies in which they’re looking to invest – and that’s especially true when incorporating material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into investment decisions and investment selection. Specifically, managers need to understand whether there are material risks or opportunities tied up in ESG factors that don’t appear on a balance sheet or income statement. Increasingly, ESG factors cannot be dismissed as immaterial.

More to come as the series progresses…